Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.57

Vianet Group PLC (LON:VNET) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.57 and traded as high as $97.40. Vianet Group shares last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 million and a PE ratio of 11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.70.

About Vianet Group (LON:VNET)

Vianet Group plc engages in the design, development, sale, and rental of fluid monitoring and machine monitoring equipment for the leisure and vending sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company also provides data insights and related services; and management information and business insights through combining data from smart Internet of Things solutions and external information sources.

