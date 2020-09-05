Analysts Anticipate Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report sales of $79.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.72 million and the highest is $83.00 million. Amerisafe reported sales of $91.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full year sales of $320.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.50 million to $334.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $305.21 million, with estimates ranging from $295.81 million to $314.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amerisafe.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 20.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMSF shares. BidaskClub downgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of Amerisafe stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34. Amerisafe has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 1,065.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after buying an additional 401,700 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 92.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 353,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 170,047 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,357,000 after purchasing an additional 92,786 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 242.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 102,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerisafe by 413.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

