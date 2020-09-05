Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.73

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $2.77. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 872,383 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHF. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 638.8% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 274,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 236,983 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 142.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 199,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 117,461 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DHF)

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

