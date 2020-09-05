Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.88.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $260.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.11 and its 200-day moving average is $240.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.53. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $295.52.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,676 shares of company stock valued at $11,942,454 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

