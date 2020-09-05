Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.91

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $5.62. Wienerberger shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 1,980 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on WBRBY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

