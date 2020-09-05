$840,000.00 in Sales Expected for Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report $840,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $1.48 million. Anterix reported sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $4.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 million to $6.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.11 million, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $25.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 3,174.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATEX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

In related news, Director Thomas Clark Akers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $161,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,237.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Gray sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $143,033.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,646.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,415 in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,017,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after buying an additional 166,421 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its position in Anterix by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 807,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 129,234 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Anterix by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 644,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after acquiring an additional 119,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Anterix by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anterix by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 34,428 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATEX opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.66 and a current ratio of 18.66. Anterix has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

