Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $116.39

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.39 and traded as high as $120.80. Indivior shares last traded at $116.50, with a volume of 1,494,460 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INDV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Indivior from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Indivior to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Get Indivior alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.