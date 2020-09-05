Quartix (LON:QTX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $336.38

Quartix Holdings PLC (LON:QTX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.38 and traded as high as $365.00. Quartix shares last traded at $362.00, with a volume of 11,019 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QTX shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Quartix in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $172.64 million and a P/E ratio of 28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 336.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 325.70.

Quartix (LON:QTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 7.52 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 3.37 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Quartix’s dividend payout ratio is 38.76%.

About Quartix (LON:QTX)

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

