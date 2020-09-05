Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Plutus Powergen PLC (LON:PPG)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Plutus Powergen shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 3,283,214 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. The stock has a market cap of $654,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.38.

About Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG)

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

