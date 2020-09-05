Analysts Anticipate Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $288.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report sales of $288.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.50 million. Monro reported sales of $324.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNRO. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Monro has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 8,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

