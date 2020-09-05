PPlus Tr GSC-2 Tr Ctf Fltg Rate (NYSE:PYT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.15

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

PPlus Tr GSC-2 Tr Ctf Fltg Rate (NYSE:PYT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and traded as high as $22.86. PPlus Tr GSC-2 Tr Ctf Fltg Rate shares last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 2,200 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.1958 per share. This is a positive change from PPlus Tr GSC-2 Tr Ctf Fltg Rate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

PPlus Tr GSC-2 Tr Ctf Fltg Rate Company Profile (NYSE:PYT)

There is no company description available for PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2.

