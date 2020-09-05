Morgan Stanley Has $10.91 Million Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,923,428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $57,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. Banco Bradesco SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.