Morgan Stanley Sells 17,689 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,689 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

PSCT opened at $87.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $100.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

