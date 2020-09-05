Morgan Stanley Has $10.95 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of AptarGroup worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 625.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATR opened at $118.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.92.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

