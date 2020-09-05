Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,097 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9,213.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $85.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

