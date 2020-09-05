Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CAE were worth $10,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 203.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,589,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 90.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,398,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,650 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 9.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,903,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,527,000 after acquiring an additional 491,018 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 12,414.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 452,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of CAE by 81.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 962,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 431,529 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. BofA Securities lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CAE in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

CAE stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Cae Inc has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

