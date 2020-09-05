Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 767,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,807 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 565.2% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 33,830 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 117,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.82, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.46. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

