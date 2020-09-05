Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 363,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Arconic worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARNC. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 31.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 14.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNC opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

