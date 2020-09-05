Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Whirlpool worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 54.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 86,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 48.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $2,632,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $823,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,715,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $168.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.09. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research raised their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

