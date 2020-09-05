Morgan Stanley Sells 152,802 Shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,816,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,802 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Quotient were worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Quotient by 88.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 25,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

QTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Quotient in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $4.38 on Friday. Quotient Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $397.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Ltd will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

