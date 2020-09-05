Morgan Stanley Has $11.13 Million Position in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.05% of Shockwave Medical worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 21,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,292,590.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $162,114.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 160,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $9,695,389.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,184,815 shares of company stock worth $61,703,088. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.98. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.