Morgan Stanley Has $11.31 Million Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.50% of Celestica worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Celestica by 169.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Celestica by 1,072.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Celestica by 96.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 28.3% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.40 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

CLS opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -378.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Celestica Inc has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

