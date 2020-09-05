Morgan Stanley Has $11.32 Million Holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Avista were worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,841,000 after buying an additional 254,786 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,055,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,324,000 after buying an additional 219,685 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avista by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,074,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,655,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 947,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,261,000 after buying an additional 78,503 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 601,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVA. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of AVA opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35. Avista Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.74 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Avista’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $27,367.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,899.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

