Morgan Stanley Buys 44,035 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 937,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI were worth $11,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYI. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $14.42 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%.

About Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

