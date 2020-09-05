Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 923,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 113.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000.

Shares of ETB stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $17.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

