Morgan Stanley Has $11.28 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,250 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Power Integrations worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Power Integrations by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 11.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 141.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 27.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.00. Power Integrations Inc has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.85.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $163,857.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,250.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $207,293.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,630.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,971. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

