Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Neogen worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 4,167.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $3,126,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $454,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEOG. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $74.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.62. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $82.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.15 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.22%. Neogen’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

