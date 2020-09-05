Morgan Stanley Sells 130,336 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,246,000 after buying an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,095,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

CBU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $72.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.