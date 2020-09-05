Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 560,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of L Brands worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of L Brands by 23,800.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 47,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in L Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in L Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 38,383 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in L Brands by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 769,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 284,654 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in L Brands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LB stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $31.93.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

