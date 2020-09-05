Morgan Stanley Has $11.93 Million Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 129.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 136,879 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Crane worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in Crane by 4.6% in the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Crane by 0.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crane by 7.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $57.04 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

In other Crane news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

