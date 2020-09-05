Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYF. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 20,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,338,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 751.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 578,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,690,000 after purchasing an additional 510,563 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.39 and a 52-week high of $58.92.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

