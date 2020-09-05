iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.05% of iRobot worth $12,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IRBT. Bank of America downgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

In related news, Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $48,457.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,641.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $2,947,176.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,955 shares in the company, valued at $37,333,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,010 shares of company stock worth $5,212,134. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.68.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

