Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $12,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,658,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 106.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 252,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR opened at $36.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.16 and a beta of 1.67. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,794,049.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

