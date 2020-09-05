Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 926,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,699 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 13.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 5.0% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 34.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter.

MUI opened at $14.01 on Friday. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

