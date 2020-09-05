Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.51% of Group 1 Automotive worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $904,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $1,977,517 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

GPI stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

