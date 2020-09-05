Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 630,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 244,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Toll Brothers worth $12,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 44.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.53.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,117,200.00. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $640,096.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,020,316 shares in the company, valued at $398,968,576.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,472 shares of company stock worth $13,308,837. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

