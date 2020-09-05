Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Masimo were worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $142,463,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after buying an additional 302,578 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,921,000 after purchasing an additional 254,661 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,182,890,000 after purchasing an additional 133,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $323,582.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,260.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $213.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.84. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MASI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.63.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

