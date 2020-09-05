Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,837 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 93.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,566,000 after buying an additional 531,413 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,037,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,253,000 after buying an additional 45,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,041,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $395,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 69,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $6,453,193.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,740,862.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,926 shares of company stock worth $11,176,171. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

