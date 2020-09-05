Zacks: Analysts Expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to report $570,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $840,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $1.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $41.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.80 million to $42.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $40.30 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $78.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.14. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $542,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 15.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 20.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

