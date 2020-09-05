Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Ally Financial worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8,308.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,310,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,360 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $22,651,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,136,000 after acquiring an additional 928,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 131.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,357,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,596,000 after acquiring an additional 771,246 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $35.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.