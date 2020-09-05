Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 64.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,077,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,948,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SSR Mining by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.26.

Shares of SSRM opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

