Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 193.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,849 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 114,528 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.