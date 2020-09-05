Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $65.00 at Oppenheimer

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $48.54 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $60.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $569,953.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,299.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,115,568 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 103,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 40,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

