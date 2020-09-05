IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.13

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.13 and traded as high as $48.20. IDOX shares last traded at $47.40, with a volume of 129,395 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDOX. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of IDOX in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDOX in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Get IDOX alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $207.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

IDOX (LON:IDOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported GBX (0.23) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDOX plc will post 477.452278 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDOX (LON:IDOX)

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, Content, Digital, and Health. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.