KeyCorp Increases Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $64.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMAR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.50. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $60.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,837,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,974,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,115,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

