SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SPXC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on SPX in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. SPX has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $53.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.70 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $738,399.75. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $776,449.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SPX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPX by 27.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61,274 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPX by 48.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPX in the first quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 15.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.