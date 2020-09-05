Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.57

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.57 and traded as high as $9.07. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 583,925 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -983.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.45, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

