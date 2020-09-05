Oppenheimer Comments on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $55.61 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,576,000 after purchasing an additional 252,690 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,034,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,860,000 after buying an additional 86,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,545,000 after acquiring an additional 362,734 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,032,000 after acquiring an additional 44,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,314 shares of company stock worth $4,140,612. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

