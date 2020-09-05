Oppenheimer Comments on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $55.61 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,576,000 after purchasing an additional 252,690 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,034,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,860,000 after buying an additional 86,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,545,000 after acquiring an additional 362,734 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,032,000 after acquiring an additional 44,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,314 shares of company stock worth $4,140,612. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Earnings History and Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc
Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc
Smartsheet PT Raised to $65.00 at Oppenheimer
Smartsheet PT Raised to $65.00 at Oppenheimer
IDOX Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.13
IDOX Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.13
KeyCorp Increases Smartsheet Price Target to $64.00
KeyCorp Increases Smartsheet Price Target to $64.00
Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc
Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc
Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in IAA
Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in IAA


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report