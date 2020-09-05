Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $55.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE SMAR opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.50. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $60.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 660,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,834,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $569,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,115,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,400,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

