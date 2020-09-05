Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $55.00

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE SMAR opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.50. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $60.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 660,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,834,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $569,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,115,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,400,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc
Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc
Smartsheet PT Raised to $65.00 at Oppenheimer
Smartsheet PT Raised to $65.00 at Oppenheimer
IDOX Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.13
IDOX Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.13
KeyCorp Increases Smartsheet Price Target to $64.00
KeyCorp Increases Smartsheet Price Target to $64.00
Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc
Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc
Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in IAA
Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in IAA


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report