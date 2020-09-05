Morgan Stanley Sells 158,782 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 158,782 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Glacier Bancorp worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 453.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.00. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.54.
In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos bought 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
